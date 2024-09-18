Bollywood celebrities were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding?

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday spills the beans on the speculations that celebrities were paid to attend the grand wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani, 29, the heir of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, in July. Before the three-day wedding affair, the Ambani family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son Anant and his fiancee Radhika, in March and June, ahead of the grand wedding.

The eminent guest list of the events included the who’s who of Bollywood, top-list cricketers of India and notable social media influencers, in addition to the renowned billionaires, celebrities, tech moguls and political bigwigs from all over the world, who were reportedly paid hefty sums to join the celebrations for the big fat Indian wedding of the year.

However, the ‘Call Me Bae’ star has now refuted the reports of celebrity paychecks to attend the wedding and shared that she joined the celebrations to celebrate the pure love of the bride and groom, who happened to be her friends.

“They are my friends. I don’t understand why people think like this,” Panday said. “Obviously, I’ll dance wholeheartedly at my friends’ wedding. I love celebrating love.”

“Ambani family made everyone feel welcome. No matter how many functions were there, they greeted everyone with so much love and warmth. That’s such a beautiful quality because it makes everything feel very personal,” she added.

“One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That’s something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection,” concluded the actor.