Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’ costar calls her ‘insecure, jealous’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’ costar Orry has made shocking revelations about his experience of working with her.

While Panday and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, have been known to have a good relationship, they seemed to have had a fallout during the shooting of their Prime Video show, according to Indian media outlets.

In a recent interview, Orry claimed that Ananya Panday was ‘insecure and jealous’ about his presence in the show.

“We had a very big fallout when we were shooting for Call Me Bae. Then we patched up. She was jealous and insecure that I was going to be on Call Me Bae. She made some very mean comments to me,” the Indian social media influence said.

According to Orry, the Bollywood actress’s attitude gave him confidence that he was on the ‘right path’ in his career.

“I said if Ananya Panday is threatened by my presence on set, then surely I am on the right track. She’s a senior actor. She’s the lead actor on set—she could have had me removed from the show. If she was threatened by my presence, then surely I am doing something right. She was not happy with me on set, no,” he said.

The two actors seemed to have resolved their issues as they were recently spotted together at an event.

Pertinent to note her that ‘Call Me Bae’ was released in September 2024 and co-starred Ananya Panday with Bollywood actors Vir Das, Varun Sood, Muskkan Jafferi, Vihaan Samat, among others in key roles.

The actress’s last outing was in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller ‘CTRL’ which was released on Netflix last year.