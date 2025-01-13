‘Gully Boy’ sequel in works with Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal along with Ananya Panday is reportedly headlining the sequel of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s critically acclaimed ‘Gully Boy’.

As per the reports from Indian media, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday are all set to join hands for their maiden collaboration, a sequel to Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama ‘Gully Boy’, to be directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

According to the details, Singh, who has previously worked with Akhtar’s banner Tiger Baby Films, to direct Panday’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, believes that she will make the perfect female lead for the sequel film. Kaushal’s versatility of work on the other hand reportedly makes him a perfect fit to step into the shoes of Ranveer Singh.

Quoting a source close to the production, a publication reported, “Arjun Varain Singh is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel. He’s confident that Ananya will be the perfect lead, while Vicky has been attached to the project for some time now.”

Notably, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s musical drama ‘Gully Boy’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Kalki Koechlin, premiered at Berlin Film Festival in 2019, before the global release.

The title opened to positive reviews from critics and emerged as one of the biggest Box Office hits of the year. It also bagged several local and international awards.