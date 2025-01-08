Ananya Panday spills her wedding plans

Amid the rumours of dating Walker Blanco, a former model and an Ambani employee, Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday has divulged her wedding plans.

Speaking about her future plans in a new interview, Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco, said she sees herself as a ‘married’ person in the next five years.

“Personally, in five years from now, I hopefully see myself married, with a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs,” she told an Indian magazine.

Whereas, for her professional ambitions, Panday added, “I really see myself at the top of my game. There’s always competition, but right now, I’m focusing on working and getting better at my craft.”

It is worth noting here that the ‘Call Me Bae’ star was previously rumoured to be dating Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur.

After their breakup, she is speculated to be in a relationship with Walker Blanco – an employee of Vantara, the animal rescue and rehabilitation centre of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries – whom she met at the pre-wedding cruise of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last year.

Reportedly, she also introduced Blanco as her ‘partner’ at the Ambani wedding last July.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday had quite a successful year in 2024, basking on the success of her back-to-back hit projects, including, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Call Me Bae’ and ‘CTRL’.

Next, she has ‘Shankara’, with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, and Lakshya-starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’ in the pipeline.

