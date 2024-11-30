Ananya Panday’s sister’s viral CV reignites nepotism debate

A screenshot of the LinkedIn account of star kid Rysa Panday, the younger sister of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday, has once again reignited the burning debate of nepotism in the Indian film industry.

Ananya Panday, daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday is often subjected to online hate and trolling for her Bollywood connections, with many labelling her as a ‘product of nepotism’. Social users frequently accuse the ‘Call Me Bae’ star of bagging big projects solely due to her connections in the B-Town, despite a lack of great acting skills.

However, this time, Ananya’s younger sister Rysa, a filmmaking student herself, has added fuel to this long-standing argument of prevailing nepotism in Bollywood, even before entering the industry.

As per the screengrab of her LinkedIn profile, shared by an X user with the caption, “Ah good old nepotism,” Rysa Panday, who is pursuing filmmaking at NYU Tisch School of Arts in the US since last year, has already interned with three of the top production houses of Bollywood during her summer breaks.

According to the details, Rysa was an intern at Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment for four months last year, whereas, she spent a month at Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films in June 2022.

Additionally, the star kid also has a month-long experience as an intern at Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment in 2020.

Notably, Rysa is the younger of the two daughters of actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana, who tied the knot in 1998. Her elder sister Ananya made her debut in films with campus rom-com ‘Student of The Year 2’ (2019) at the age of 20.

