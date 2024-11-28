Ananya Panday thinks term ‘star kid’ is used as an insult

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, believes that people these days use the term ‘star kid’ to demean those coming from film families.

In a new podcast interview, actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya highlighted the pros and cons of being labelled as a ‘star kid’, when a young actor from a film family joins the industry.

While Ananya admitted the privilege of having an actor in the family, as one gets to learn a lot from the person living and breathing around you, she is not too happy with people using this term to ‘insult’ the kids of celebrities, as it can turn them against their own family members.

“People make you ashamed of where you come from, being a star kid,” she said about the cons. “I don’t want to be ashamed of my father because he has done so much coming from a family of doctors. He became an actor and created a legacy for himself.”

“People remember him and love his work, so I don’t want to dissociate with him. I don’t want to be not known as his daughter,” explained the ‘Call Me Bae’ star.

She continued, “I think that the bad part is that people have made it a bad word. And I don’t think it’s a bad word. People have made you more aware. Like when they’re watching something on the screen and be like, ‘Arey, ye iski beti hai (Oh, she’s this star’s daughter).’ It’s just become very divided, like ye insider hai, ye outsider (this one’s an insider, that one an outsider).”

“They’ve made this star kid term an insult which I don’t think is nice,” she concluded.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller ‘CTRL’, which premiered on Netflix last month. Next, she has ‘Shankara’ with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in the pipeline.