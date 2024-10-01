Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ director responds to ‘nepo kid’ criticism

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, director of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday’s upcoming Netflix film “CTRL” has opened up on the ‘nepo kid’ criticism target at the actress.

Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, has been the subject of nepotism in the industry as several claimed that she bagged significant roles in different projects owing to her strong background.

Now, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has addressed such criticism targeted at the Bollywood starlet.

“If you aren’t good at your work, not talented, don’t work hard and not show your potential onscreen, nothing will matter because these are the only things that can make one succeed,” he said.

The ‘CTRL’ director pointed out the biases often affecting those labeled as ‘nepo kids.’

According to the filmmaker, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor have been showcasing their acting talent for years without the backing of anybody.

“Ananya has been doing that on the back of her own strength. People make a lot of generalisations about actors. Ananya is a reader. In fact, one of the biggest readers in the industry is Sonam Kapoor,” he said.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that talent, hard work, and the ability to demonstrate one’s skills on screen are what determine success, regardless of background.

Notably, ‘CTRL,’ the upcoming thriller will see Ananya Panday’s character relinquishing control of her life to AI after a traumatic event.

However, she faces unexpected events as her decision comes back to haunt her.

The Bollywood star recently made her digital series debut with “Call Me Bae,” directed by Collin D’cunha.

The eight-part ‘Call Me Bae’ tells the story of Bae, a young woman who loses her status as an heiress to become a hustler following a scandal.

Ananya Panday’s character then realises that it is her street smartness and charm that is her valuable assets and not diamonds.