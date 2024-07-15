Ananya Panday finds love again at Ambani wedding?

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday seemed to find love again at the recently-held wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, following her break-up from Aditya Roy Kapur.

Weeks after her break-up was confirmed with the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor, by her close circle, Ananya Panday sparked dating rumours again, as she was spotted with a mystery man at the grand wedding of Anant Mukesh Ambani.

In the pictures which surfaced on social media over the weekend, the mystery man, who seems to be a foreigner, was spotted holding the actor close during Anant’s baaraat, as she flashed a big smile. Some pictures even see the two dancing together on stage.

While it is still unclear who the man in the picture is, some social users guessed that he is Walker Blanco, an employee at Vantara (Animal rescue and rehabilitation centre by Reliance). The rumours were further buzzed as netizens dug up that Panday is following Blanco and even his sister on Instagram.

Notably, Ananya Panday was earlier rumoured to be dating Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur. While neither of the two individuals ever spoke publicly of their affair, they were frequently spotted together in fraternity parties and on vacations, whereas, insiders also confirmed that the two were in a relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last received acclaim for her coming-of-the-age drama ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Next, she has the cyber-thriller ‘Control’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Shankara’ in the kitty, along with Amazon Prime’s series of Dharma, titled ‘Call Me Bae’.