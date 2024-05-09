33.7 C
After Ananya Panday breakup, Aditya Roy Kapur sparks dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan

Amid the reports of parting ways with Ananya Panday, Bollywood hunk Aditya Roy Kapur sparks dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan.

Days after the reports of the breakup between Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur and star kid Ananya Panday, the former was spotted partying with another celebrity kid and his ‘Metro In Dino’ co-star, Sara Ali Khan.

Multiple pictures of the two, reportedly from the birthday celebration of their film’s director Anurag Basu have made their way to social media, making netizens wonder if the ‘Koffee With Karan’ prediction has come true and if something is brewing between the two, after Kapur parted ways with the ‘Student of The Year 2’ debutante.

aditya roy kapur, sara ali khan, ananya panday

For the unversed, it was reported by Indian entertainment outlets earlier this week that Kapur and Panday broke up a couple of months ago. Quoting a source close to the former couple, the publication reported, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us.”

“They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely,” the insider revealed.

Read More: Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur come together for Bhansali film

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Scott Eyewear (@scotteyewear)

It is pertinent to note here that close friends Khan and Panday appeared on the latest season of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ together when the ‘Kedarnath’ actor teased Panday saying, “If you touch my hamper, I’ll touch your hamper,” hinting at Kapur. To which, she replied, “You better not,” when Khan reminded her of doing a film with her ‘hamper (Kapur)’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

