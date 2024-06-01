Ramesh Kumar hints ‘Govt change’ bad conditions after budget

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leader Dr Ramesh Kumar has hinted at change in government and worsening political conditions in an interview with the ARY News.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said, he was seeing worsening situation and change of the government this year. “The situation will further worsen after a difficult budget,” talking to ARY News he said.

“I am knowing things thus not seeing the PML-N government to remain in power,” he said. “After difficult conditions where the game will head will clear in September and October,” he said.

He said,”It is going to be seen, the conditions will improve with re-election or any other setup emerges”.

“I am also seeing Nawaz Sharif’s U-turn to the anti-establishment stance,” he said.

“If the political situation turns toward the PTI’s founder, it will bring more destruction for the country”, he said.

Ramesh Kumar said,” I have remained associated with the PTI’s founder and running a government is not possible for him,” he added. “His stars are good but running a country is difficult for him,” he said. ” There is a zero possibility that the PTI founder can guide the country towards betterment”, he said.

“The country’s future being seen bright in Year 2025,” he said. “It is to be seen that the betterment will come with the re-election or introduction of a new setup,” Ramesh Kumar said.

“It is likely that the set-up comes with consensus of all stakeholders,” he added.