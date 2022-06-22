Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur come together for Bhansali film

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon and handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur have been roped in as the lead pair in the next project by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The celebrated showrunner of Bollywood, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears for his next project after giving a super successful Alia Bhatt led ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ earlier this year, and going by the reports he has finalized the lead pair for the upcoming project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

According to the reports from Indian media outlets, Bhansali has roped in the ‘Mimi’ fame Kriti Sanon for the title, and she will romance the ‘Fitoor’ star Aditya Roy Kapur in the film.

Although the source close to both Bollywood actors stayed tight-lipped about the confirmation, they hinted at this collaboration and the modalities being worked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Any official announcement on the project is still awaited from the team or lead pair, however, it is being said that the shooting schedule is expected to kickstart in the coming months. It would interesting to see this fresh pairing in the Indian film industry if the collab works out.

It is pertinent to mention that speculated project would be the first full-length outing of the two together. Previously, Kriti and Aditya featured together in a song from Dharma Productions’ ‘Kalank’.

The duo also grabbed attention at the recently held 50th birthday bash of Bollywood host and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Comments