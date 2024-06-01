Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop ‘Pitt’ from surname

After her younger sister Vivienne, the first biological daughter of former couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, has also decided to drop the latter’s surname.

Days after it was reported that Brangelina’s daughter Vivienne, 15, dropped ‘Pitt’ from her surname, to simply go by Vivienne Jolie in the credits of the new musical ‘The Outsiders’, which she helped her mom to produce, it is now being said that their elder daughter and firstborn of the ex-couple, Shiloh has also sought legal help to change her surname.

According to the details, the teenager filed the documents earlier this week, on May 27, her 18th birthday, requesting a new legal name. She is hoping to simply go by Shiloh Jolie as her new name.

Shiloh has already removed the ‘Pitt’ surname from her social media handle.

Before their younger sisters, Pitt and Jolie’s adopted daughter, Zahara, was also introduced sans her father’s surname, at her university’s sorority last year, when she was called Zahara Marley Jolie.

It is pertinent to note here that the former couple share six children together, three adopted, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19, and three biological, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Despite their split more than seven years ago, the couple is still at odds over the custody of their children and a winery.

