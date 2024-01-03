Angelina Jolie is quitting acting career because of Brad Pitt?

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie might quit the industry and her acting career soon, and the reason is believed to be her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by foreign-based tabloids, quoting a source close to A-list actor Angelina Jolie, she is irked with the stance and sides of the Hollywood fraternity in her contentious legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Reportedly, the ‘Eternals’ star, who is currently involved in an ugly custody battle with her ex, Hollywood star Brad Pitt, is done with the latter being portrayed as a ‘victim’ amid their close circle, while she is ‘painted as a bad guy’, and hence, hints at quitting her acting career for forever, to be a full-time humanitarian.

“Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim,” a source close to the actor told the outlet. “Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites.”

The person also hinted, “She doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age. Angie has no close ties to Hollywood. She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees.”

For the unversed, the couple share six children together, three adopted, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 18, and three biological, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Despite their split almost seven years ago, the couple is still at odds over the custody of their children and a winery. After Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share of a winery they owned to a third party, she filed a countersuit, alleging him of physical and verbal abuse on her and their children on a family flight in 2016.

Adnan Siddiqui recalls facing mistreatment, discrimination while shooting with Angelina Jolie