Feroze Khan confirms his second marriage

LAHORE: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has confirmed his second marriage after a video featuring him and his new bride went viral on social media.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star officially tied the knot again after his divorce from ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, the Pakistani actor shared a picture featuring himself and his new bride with a caption: “Welcome to my life; gorgeous”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

The bride can be seen donning a bright red, heavily embellished traditional bridal outfit. Meanwhile, Feroze Khan sported an embroidered cream-coloured kurta.

He shared the news after a video that showcased him applying henna to his then-wife-to-be’s hands went viral on social media, capturing the attention of fans and followers.

In the video, he is seen wearing a stylish black outfit, while his bride dazzles in a golden dress for the mehndi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaseen Lakhani (@yaseenlakhanii)

The second marriage came after Khaani actor divorced his first wife, Alizeh Sultan. The former couple’s custody battle over their two children was widely publicised and ultimately resolved in court.

Feroze got married to Alizey Sultan in March 2018. The couple welcomed a baby boy Muhammad Sultan Khan in May 2019. The couple welcomed their second child a girl Fatima Khan in 2022.

Alizey Sultan had accused the celebrity of inflicting continous physical and psychological violence” and she endured infedility, blackmail and degradation at her husband’s hands.