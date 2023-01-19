‘I got you’: Feroze Khan posts picture with daughter

Showbiz A-lister Feroze Khan shared the first picture with his daughter Fatima, which is going viral on social media.

The ‘Habs’ actor shared a new two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application with his youngest daughter, Fatima Khan. “I got you,” the celebrity wrote in the caption with a rose and a heart sticker.

The first photo on the viral post is of the father-daughter duo while the face of his toddler is half covered. The following picture on the swipe is a graphic image of a man protectively carrying his child.

The post was liked by thousands of his followers within minutes who also extended their support to Khan via the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention here that Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Alizey Sultan parted ways in September last year, after being together for four years. The former couple shares two children together, a 3-year-old son Sultan and a baby girl Fatima, born in February last year.

In the custody battle of his kids, the family court ordered Khan to pay Rs 80,000 before the 14th of every month as the monthly expenses of the kids. He was also allowed the custody of only the son, Sultan for a few days.

Earlier, Khan shared a text story on his Instagram and addressed, “I can forgive people for anything. But whoever let my kids on this social media, I can’t forgive them. They didn’t deserve this.”

