How Ananya Panday contributed first paycheck to family?

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday revealed she contributed her first-ever big paycheck to her family, to fund her sister’s studies.

At a trailer launch event for her next film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, with co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, on Sunday, the ‘Student of The Year 2’ debutante revealed how she used her first paycheck.

Ananya, the first-born of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, said that she wanted to contribute to the growth and learning of her sister Rysa in some way, hence, she paid for her tuition fees with the earned money.

On the other hand, Chaturvedi and Gourav shared that they bought a PS5 and a vocal processor respectively.

During the outing, the celebrity also mentioned that her sister is her ‘toughest critic’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chunky Panday married costume designer Bhavana in 1998 and they are parents to two daughters, Ananya, 25, and Rysa, 19.

Meanwhile, the coming-of-the-age drama ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, starring the young trio, is co-written and directed by Arjun Varain Singh, whereas, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar co-produce the title under their banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is set to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on December 26.

