Shahrukh Khan got Rs.50 in first paycheck: Read to know how he earned!

Do you know? One of the highest-paid in Bollywood and among the richest actors in the world, Shahrukh Khan earned a paycheck of INR50 for his first job.

Being one of the highest-paid and the biggest superstar of Bollywood, who reportedly charges INR100-150 crore for a film in addition to brand endorsements, Khan is among the five richest actors across the globe, with a net worth of $730 million.

However, can you believe, Shahrukh Khan took home a humble paycheck of INR50 after his first-ever job.

As revealed by the actor in an old interview, his inaugural paycheck was INR50, which he earned for working as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. Khan divulged that he used the earnings to travel to Agra by train, to witness the beauty of the Taj Mahal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is riding high on the success of two consecutive mega-hits, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ in a year.

He is now awaiting the release of the hotly-anticipated ‘Dunki’, his debut collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The light-hearted comedy-drama is scheduled to hit theatres on December 22.

