Shahrukh Khan, David Beckham exchange praises on social media

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and English soccer great David Beckham exchanged sweet words for each other on social media, following the latter’s recent visit to India.

For the unversed, former footballer David Beckham was recently in India on a three-day visit when he attended the 1st semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 between the Men in Blue and New Zealand, sat for a conversation at the Meta Office with Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan and even attended a number of meet and greets, hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Ambanis and Shahrukh Khan.

With a picture from his visit to his Mumbai residence Mannat, King Khan shared, “Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

He penned, “Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that outdoes his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….”

Reposting a monochromatic version of the same click on his handle, Beckham expressed his gratitude to SRK and his family for a warm welcome. He wrote, “Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

“Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home,” Beckham added.

The iconic frame received love from millions of fans on social media who couldn’t stop gushing over the two legends.

David Beckham opens up on his cricketing skills

