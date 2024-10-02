Ananya Panday reacts to being called the ‘next Alia Bhatt’

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday, who is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming “CTRL,” has opened up on her comparison with actress Alia Bhatt.

The actress was last seen in the comedy-drama series “Call Me Bae,” garnering appreciation for the actress from the fans for portraying the role of a young woman who loses her status as an heiress.

Following the Netflix show, her fans began comparing her with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt as several said that Ananya Panday was the ‘next Alia Bhatt.’

When asked about the comparison, the actress said, “No. I think Alia is too good. It’s a huge compliment that people think that, but I think I can’t touch what Alia has done, ever.”

It is to be noted that Alia Bhatt appeared in a cameo role in Ananya Panday’s debut film, “Student of the Year 2.”

The “Raazi” actress made her Bollywood debut with the original “Student of the Year” movie in 2012.

Meanwhile, both actresses are awaiting the release of their hotly-anticipated films in the coming months.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming Netflix thriller ‘CTRL’ will see her character relinquishing control of her life to AI after a traumatic event. However, she faces unexpected events as her decision comes back to haunt her.

Alia Bhatt will star alongside actor Vedang Raina in “Jigra”, set to hit on October 11.

The teaser trailer for the movie was dropped on September 28, showing the Bollywood actress going on a mission to save her brother (Raina) who is tortured in prison.

