Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ copied Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Gumrah’?

Following the teaser for Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s “Jigra,” several reports said that the movie was an adaption of director Mahesh Bhatt’s directional “Gumrah.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Released in 1993, the movie starred Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi and Rahul Roy and told the story of a man who goes to great lengths to save the love of his life who is detained in a foreign country.

On the other hand, the upcoming Bollywood movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina shows the former going on a mission to save her brother (Raina) who is tortured in a prison.

Set to hit theatres on October 11, the teaser trailer for ‘Jigra’ shows Alia Bhatt in a bold look as she embarks on a mission to free her brother from prison.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, several Indian media outlets suggested that ‘Jigra’ was an adaptation of ‘Gumrah.’

According to reports, ‘Jigra’ team remade ‘Gumrah’ with certain modifications.

Reports said that the only difference between the two movies where that ‘Gumrah’ showed the man saving his lover while, in ‘Jigra,’ a girl is saving her brother.

An Indian media outlet reported that the development was similar to when Dharma Productions remade 1990’s “Agneepath” with Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles.

‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala, is also a prison-break story similar to ‘Gumrah,’ however, director Mahesh Bhatt has maintained that the upcoming movie starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina is a completely different movie.

“Gumrah came in that phase of my career when I had become careless and lazy. Yes, it was lifted from Bangkok Hilton. And I am not proud of it, although I got the opportunity to direct the great Sridevi in it. As for Jigra, it is a completely different beast,” he said, as per an Indian media outlet.