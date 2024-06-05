Ananya Panday takes up new role in Bollywood career

Actor Ananya Panday excited her fans by announcing to take up a new role in her Bollywood career.

In an Instagram story, the Khaali Peeli actor shared a monochrome photograph showing her reading a book at what looks like a movie set.

“Taking over the first AD job on set today,” Ananya Panday captioned her post.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, last shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Panday’s character was that of Ahana, who seeks acceptance from her partner.

Several film lovers said their perception of her as an actress changed after watching the movie.

Read more: Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae gets a release date

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan earned praise for its portrayals of several themes with loneliness, social media obsession and feeling lost in life being some of them.

She is set to make her web series debut with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Call Me Bae.

Last month, Karan Johar in an Instagram post shared a poster of Ananya Panday from her debut web series set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.

Directed by Collin D’cunha, Call Me Bae also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The eight-part Call Me Bae tells the story of Bae, a young woman who loses her status as an heiress to become a hustler following a scandal.

Ananya Panday’s character then realises that it is her street smartness and charm that is her valuable assets and not diamonds.

Despite being downsized to a hustler, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, sisterhood and her better self.