Ananya Panday opens up on dealing with failure of ‘Liger’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, daughter of veteran star Chunky Panday, opened up on dealing with the failure of her ‘Liger‘.

Ananya Panday said she did not let her movie’s failure get the better of her and worked harder for her future ventures instead.

I don’t think I question myself as an actor [despite failures],” she said as quoted in the report. “When something doesn’t do well and if you start listening to everyone, critics, it doesn’t work.”

The actress added, “I think first you should listen to your own voice and kind of understand what was wrong with the decision that you made. You have to look at every aspect. What was wrong with the film? Did I do something wrong? It is important to access all of it.”

Ananya Panday said it is important for a star to not feel guilty over their film’s poor run.

“There could be literally any factor [that it didn’t work]. A film could actually find its audience on OTT, and a good film will eventually find its audience. I don’t believe in beating myself too much,” Ananya Panday said.

