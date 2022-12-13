‘Award for struggle?’: Netizens question Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan win

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday got trolled for their latest win at Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards.

The credibility of Indian awards shows has always been a topic of discussion, especially after the revelations made by Akshay Kumar regarding the ceremonies being scripted and far from honest to please the sponsors.

The same is the reason for Mr Perfectionsist Aamir Khan’s absence from these ceremonies for years now.

The latest wins of Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan have further cemented those claims. At the recently-held ITA Awards, the two were handed over the trophies for ‘Best Debutant Actress of the Year – OTT’ award for ‘Gehraiyaan’, and ‘Actor of the Decade’ respectively, and netizens are not very happy about it.

As the videos of the two from the ITA red carpet emerged on social media, several keyboard warriors questioned their win at the prestigious ceremony. “Tongue se nose touch krne ke liye award kbse milne lg gya? (Since when they have started to give awards for touching nose with tongue?” a social user questioned.

“Did she get an award?? For what ?? Acting ?? Lol,” another wrote in the comments, while, a third asked, “Worst nepo kid male and female category award?”

“Highly deserving. I’d further like to nominate Rohit Shetty as the best director of the decade and Tanishk Bagchi as the best music director of the decade,” a fourth Instagramer noted in a sarcastic manner.

Someone also dubbed the ‘Student of The Year 2’ debutante as “Struggler of the year.”

