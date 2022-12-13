Ranveer Singh gets trolled on ‘Cirkus’ promotions for THIS reason

Director Rohit Shetty and lead actor Ranveer Singh are out and about to promote their upcoming film ‘Cirkus’.

During a recent promotional outing of the film, Bollywood A-lister got brutally trolled by netizens for pulling off yet another antic as he appeared, dressed underwhelmed for a change, however with his very own speakers this time to contain his vibe.

A video posted by an Indian paparazzo account sees Singh in an all-black look from top to toe, arrive at the promotional venue. He was followed by a crew member who carried a personal speaker for the actor to dance on his newly-released track ‘Current Laga Re’ – featuring his wife Deepika Padukone.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor grooved to the upbeat number with director Shetty and fellow actors Varun Sharma and Siddharth Jadhav.

Soon after the video was published on social media, several keyboard warriors attacked Singh for his stunts. Reacting to the clip, a social user wrote, “Rohit Shetty be like — bhot bada galti ho gya re baba isko movie me le kar, (It was a big mistake to cast him in the film).”

“Perfect candidate for cirkus name movie🤣🤣joker hi hai sahi me, (He is actually a joker)” another commented, while a third Instagrammer mentioned, “Overacting ki wholesale dukan, (wholesale shop of overacting).”

Someone even questioned his out-of-the-box fashion asking, “Is that Deepika’s top what ranveer is wearing.”

‘Cirkus’ trailer: Ranveer Singh film promises laugh riot with Deepika Padukone surprise

About ‘Cirkus’, Ranveer Singh-led period comedy flick is based on Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’ and Bollywood films, ‘Angoor’ (1982) and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ (1968).

Singh and Sharma will be seen in dual roles with Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the film. Rohit Shetty has helmed the direction of the film and is also co-producing it with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series.

‘Cirkus’ is all set to hit theatres on Christmas, December 23, this year.

