‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Andre Braugher Dies at 61

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, known for his roles in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” passed away at the age of 61 after a brief illness.

Braugher gained acclaim for portraying the stoic Captain Raymond Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” from 2013 to 2021, earning two Emmy Awards for his performance as Detective Frank Pembleton in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and a miniseries Emmy for FX’s “Thief.” His compelling portrayal in the critically acclaimed police drama elevated him to stardom.

Addressing the complex portrayal of police officers in entertainment, Braugher expressed concerns about the slippery slope of justifying illegal actions in the name of upholding the law.

Born in Chicago and a graduate of Stanford University and Juilliard School, Braugher’s career spanned both television and film. His first notable role was in the movie “Glory,” followed by a diverse range of roles in “Hack,” “House, M.D.,” and “Men of a Certain Age,” for which he received two Primetime Emmy nominations.

Reflecting on his career, Braugher acknowledged that family took precedence over pursuing larger roles, expressing contentment despite the potential for a more expansive career. He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who also appeared in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and three children.

Andre Braugher’s death marks the end of a distinguished career that left a lasting impact on both the television and film industries. His legacy is celebrated through his powerful performances and contributions to the entertainment world.