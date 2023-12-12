Mumtaz heaps praises on Ahsan Khan’s ‘Sukoon’

Bollywood’s yesteryear diva Mumtaz is among the millions of viewers of ARY Digital’s trending drama serial ‘Sukoon’.

On her maiden visit to Karachi, Pakistan at the moment, veteran actor Mumtaz met A-list actor and her good friend, Ahsan Khan, and revealed that she is following his on-air drama serial ‘Sukoon’ and thoroughly enjoying it.

“I’ve seen many other plays as well but I really liked this one,” she told Khan, detailing the reasons of her likeness.

“I liked the way it has been picturized, the cameramen; even your performance is amazing. Everything is good,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention here that the veteran is visiting the country for the very first time and is accompanied by film writer, Moin Baig of Netflix’s ‘Heeramandi’ fame, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They plan to visit Lahore and Islamabad as well during the two-week trip.

Notably, ‘Sukoon’ is the maiden collaboration of A-list actors Ahsan Khan and Sana Javed, co-starring Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sidra Niazi.

The ensemble supporting cast of the play also features Qudsia Ali, Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Atiqa Odho, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, the serial is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Sukoon’ airs every Thursday and Friday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

