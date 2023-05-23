‘I couldn’t help but…’: Andrew Garfield recalls falling for Emma Stone

It’s been over a decade since ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ came out and the beloved on-screen duo, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, began dating in real life, only to part ways a few years later.

Though they never spoke about their private life in public, the most-loved ‘Spider-Man’ couple made several appearances together while being in a relationship for years.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Reportedly, the two co-stars began dating each other during the production of the film and were together for four years until media reports of their break-up made rounds in 2015.

Garfield once confessed that he fell for Stone at first sight when she screen-tested for the role of Gwen Stacy opposite his Peter Parker. Speaking to a foreign magazine, the ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ actor recalled when a bolt of energy ran through him as the ‘La La Land’ actor stepped on the set.

“It was like I woke up when she came in. She was the last person to screen test and I was so bored of it by them that I was mucking about – I’d been pretending I was Tom Hanks or Seth Rogen,” Garfield shared in the conversation.

He further mentioned the exciting experience throughout the shooting of the film with Stone. “Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting. I couldn’t help but try to say with her, keep pace with her, and not let her get away,” said the actor.

“Like an animal preying on a smaller animal, but a wily smaller animal,” he joked.

Stone also gushed about the ex-beau saying, “Andrew is one of the most giving actors I’ve ever worked with.”

BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie spotted together amid dating rumours

“If I needed to get to a place of love or sadness in a scene, he’d leave messages on my phone to replay, or slip in lines off-camera for a different reaction than what was scripted. He gave me so much to react to,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Stone went on to marry comedian-director Dave McCary in 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child the following year.