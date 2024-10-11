Andrew Garfield recalls Heath Ledger predicting ‘The Dark Knight’ success

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has opened up about late actor Heath Ledger’s bold prediction about the success of 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

In an interview with a US media outlet, the “Spider-Man” actor revealed that Ledger knew the DC film would be a success even before it was released.

“He had just done the ‘Joker,’ he had just finished doing ‘The Dark Knight,’ and he was so smug about it. I was like, ‘How did that go?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s really good,’” the Hollywood actor said.

Directed by notable filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film starred actor Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Heath Ledger played the Joker alongside Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and Cillian Murphy.

‘The Dark Knight’ was released in theatres in July 2008, six months after the death of Ledger.

The 28-year-old Hollywood actor was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on January 22, 2008, and his death was ruled an accidental drug overdose.

Heath Ledger earned multiple posthumous accolades including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Recalling his time with the late actor during the filming of “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” Andrew Garfield said that Ledger was inspiring and would always have fun on set.

“He was a kind of beacon, it was like a wild animal. He was so free and so wild and so, kind of dangerous on set in a way that was the kind of thing that is inspiring and spontaneous,” the ‘Spider-Man’ star added.

“I still have lots of mementos of his,” Garfield said. “I remember the first day I met him he was wearing these amazing camo Ray-Ban sunglasses and I just said, ‘Oh hey, cool sunglasses.’ And the next day they were like in my dressing room, he had just left them for me. He was just a very generous, beautiful, creative spirit.”