Batman Day: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy returns to theatres

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy is all set to return to theatres next month for Batman Day.

Fans of the Caped Crusader’s superhit ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, including ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, are in for celebration as the three-film series returns to the selected theatres next month, for a one-day special screening on Batman Day i.e. September 16.

Featuring award-winning performances by Christian Bale and Heath Ledger, the trilogy followed a ‘dark and realistic take on the Batman mythos’. The ensemble cast also included Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, and Cillian Murphy among others.

While each of the three parts of the series was a major success at the Box Office, ‘The Dark Knight’ remained the highest-grossing film by Warner Bros. for years, until Greta Gerwig’s wildly popular ‘Barbie’ overtook the record last month.

It is pertinent to mention that millions of fans across the globe celebrate the long history of the superhero character on Batman Day – the third Saturday of September every year. For the annual celebration this year, there will be re-releases of Batman films, including ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’, on its 30th anniversary.

