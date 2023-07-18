Enter the Dragon: Bruce Lee classic returns to theatres for 50th anniversary

Martial Arts legend Bruce Lee’s film ‘Enter the Dragon’ is returning to theatres in selected cities as a part of the 50th-anniversary celebration.

50 years of actor and martial arts icon, Bruce Lee’s posthumous release ‘Enter the Dragon’ is being celebrated with a theatrical re-release of the film as well as a 4K restoration to enthral the new and old audience of the cult alike.

The martial arts classic, also featuring the likes of John Saxon, Jim Kelly, Ahna Capri, Shih Kien, Bob Wall, Angela Mao Ying, Betty Chung, Geoffrey Weeks, Yang Sze, and Peter Archer, along with Sammo Hung, Jackie Chan, and Yuen Wah in uncredited roles, will be back in theatres of London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Vienna, Bradford, Cambridge and others on August 11.

A restored 4K trailer for the title was unveiled earlier this week, promising the same old action-packed ride with vivid visuals, to give the young audience a fresh perspective into the age-old tale.

‘Enter the Dragon’, starring Lee as the martial artist, who is assigned by the government to take down the crime lord, responsible for his sister’s death, was completely shot before his untimely death in July 1973.

Back in the day, the Robert Clouse directorial had grossed a total of $400 million, against a budget of $850,000, being one of the most profitable films of all time.

