Andrew Garfield recalls Jessica Chastain’s kind gesture during filming

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has opened up about Jessica Chastain’s kind gesture during the filming of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in 2019.

In an interview with a US media outlet, the ‘Spider-Man’ star revealed that Chastain ensured he would spend time with his mother in England before she died in 2019.

The incident happened when the two actors were working together in the US on the Tammy Faye Bakker biopic, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’

“What was amazing was that [Searchlight Pictures’ David Greenbaum] and Jessica rearranged the schedule last-minute — put filming on hold [in North Carolina] for a few days so that I could go back [to England] and be with my mom for 10 days,” Andrew Garfield said.

Based on a true story, Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starred in the movie as televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, respectively.

The biopic shows Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker’s rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network.

The Hollywood actor revealed that Chastain would pick him up and they would drive to Bakker’s theme park during the filming of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’

“It was a beautiful ritual. Every Sunday, we would go down there. And it was a combination of trying to commune with the spirit of Jim and Tammy and the place where they set up their temple, in a way, to their god but also to themselves,” the ‘Spider-Man’ star said.

Reflecting on his work experience with Chastain, the actor said that he was grateful for the time he had spent with the Hollywood actress as it was the time when his mother was sick and ultimately passed away.