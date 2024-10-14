Andrew Garfield teases return as Spider-Man

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has teased returning to Marvel to portray his version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Rumours had it that Garfield and actor Tobey Maguire would return as their respective Peter Parker variants in the upcoming “Spider-Man 4,” led by Tom Holland.

Several US media outlets suggested that Andrew Garfield’s “Amazing Spider-Man” is set to appear in ‘Spider-Man 4’ and Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Now, the Hollywood actor himself has reacted to such reports and a potential return to Marvel as Peter Parker.

During a recent interview, he was asked if there had been any talks about a potential Marvel return.

“Yeah, of course, your assumption is not unfounded. If I was in your position, I can imagine going, ‘Yeah, he’s probably had some conversations,’ too, yeah,” he said.

When the interviewer pushed him to further specify the development about his return, the Hollywood star responded by saying: “I also understand that question as well. I also understand in your position you’re going to be wondering, because it was such a success, that you’d go, ‘Well they must be talking about it.’ I could imagine how you imagine that to be true.”

It is to be noted that 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange cast a spell causing the world, including MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) to forget that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was Spider-Man.

Actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their respective Spider-Man roles in the superhit film.

While many details have not been made public about the upcoming movie, it has been reported that Holland has been locked in to reprise his role from the previous trilogy