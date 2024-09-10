‘Spider-Man 4’: Tom Holland returns, ‘Shang-Chi’ director to helm movie

Sony is holding talks with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm “Spider-Man 4” starring Hollywood actor Tom Holland.

Cretton has been developing a sequel to “Shang-Chi,” however, Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universe have prioritised “Spider-Man 4” over the sequel, Variety reported, citing a source close to the production.

Released in 2021, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange cast a spell causing the world, including MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) to forget that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was Spider-Man.

The movie ended the three-film trilogy directed by Jon Watts, who also made the original Holland-starring film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019.

While Sony and Marvel have not shared any details about ‘Spider-Man 4,’ it has been confirmed that the Hollywood star is likely locked in to reprise his role from the previous trilogy.

Destin Daniel Cretton has also directed 2013’s “Short Term 12,” 2017’s “The Glass Castle” and 2019’s “Just Mercy.”

Before his departure in 2023, Marvel had roped him in to direct the now-scrapped “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Last month, reports emerged that Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney was offered the role of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat in the movie led by Tom Holland.

Sweeney was reportedly in talks to appear in ‘Spider-Man 4’ in the role after facing a major career setback with her appearance in 2024’s “Madame Web” led by starring Dakota Johnson.

According to reports, the Hollywood starlet may portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s new love interest given that Doctor Strange’s spell at the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” erased him from the memory of everyone on Earth including MJ.

It is worth mentioning here that Tom Holland had said that he was hesitant to take up the role for the fourth time.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing,” he responded when asked about his potential take on reprising the iconic role.