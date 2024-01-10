Tom Holland gets honest about possible ‘Spider-Man 4’ film

Hollywood actor Tom Holland explained why he is hesitant to work on ‘Spider-Man 4‘ amid public demand for the fourth film on the Marvel Comics character.

The ‘Spider-Man‘ movies have been beneficial for Marvel Studios. It started with Sam Raimi directing a trilogy with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst playing roles.

The success prompted Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios pushing sequels and spin-off projects.

The dynamics and viewership increased when Tom Holland was cast as the web-slinger. His three films have earned big bucks at the box office.

The fans thought Tom Holland would end his stint with ‘No Way Home‘ but the Sony Pictures are planning for another trilogy. However, the actor appears hesitant about going ahead with it.

Tom Holland, in a conversation with US entertainment news agency Entertainment Weekly, said he discussed the project with the producers and how to carry the project forward.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” he said as quoted by the US entertainment news website Fandomwire. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing.”

The ‘Uncharted’ star said he wants to protect the Spider-Man legacy and won’t make the fourth ‘Spidey‘ film just for the sake of it.

“I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy… we won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character,” he said.

He added, “If we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one.”

