Tobey Maguire’s old interview about ‘Spider-Man 4’ goes viral

Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire won hearts with his portrayal of the Marvel Comics character ‘Spider-Man‘. He worked in three films and a fourth one was on the cards before it got cancelled.

Tobey Maguire starrer ‘Spider-Man‘ films, directed by renowned filmmaker Sam Raimi, are one of the most successful live adaptations.

An old video of Tobey Maguire talking about the cancelled ‘Spider-Man 4‘ is going viral. In the clip, the ‘Seabiscuit‘ actor said the makers planned on giving depth to its characters.

“I love that people are having a collective, escapist experience in mass, it’s that fun,” he said in the video. “It’s fun to be a part of that joy for people. It’s great. Each movie is different, we evolve as people, at the same time there are certain dynamics in relationships.”

He added, “Sam Raimi and myself, we have certain banter and dynamic that’s fun and funny and I love collaborating with him. There’s some familiarity that I love and also I like the new one, ‘Okay how do we make it more exciting, more fun, and more rich’. Yeah so I appreciate that too. I have fun with those movies, I really do.”



Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man‘ trilogy begin in 2002. It was followed by two sequels ‘Spider-Man 2‘ (2004) and ‘Spider-Man 3‘ (2007).

The franchise also featured A-listers Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson), James Franco (Harry Osborne), Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborne), Alfred Monila (Dr. Otto Octavius/Dr. Octopus), Bryce Dallas Howard (Gwen Stacey), J.K. Simmons (J. Jonah Jameson), Rosemary Harris (Aunt May Parker), Topher Grace (Eddie Brock/Venom) and Thomas Haden Church (Flint Marko/Sandman) in leading roles.

Tobey Maguire along with Willem Dafoe, Alfred Monila and Thomas Haden Church reprised their roles in the Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man‘ film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘.

