Shogun renewed for two additional seasons

FX’s hit show Shogun starring Hiroyuki Sanada has been renewed for two more seasons as development is underway on the series.

FX said that it has taken author James Clavell on board to extend Shogun for two additional seasons, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

A writers’ room is being assembled and will open in the summer to explore a continuation of Shogun beyond Clavell’s original novel.

Hiroyuki Sanada, the star and also the producer of Shogun’s upcoming seasons has also been included in the development process of the show.

Earlier, reports said that Hiroyuki Sanada has signed a deal to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the hit drama.

The deal with Sanada, who was the star of the 10-episode adaptation of James Clavell’s novel, was considered a significant step in extending Shogun to another season.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiroyuki Sanada was at the centre of the story in season one, in which his character was seen plotting how to defeat his enemies in feudal Japan and unite the country.

Shogun was written by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo and took six years in the making across multiple continents. The series is also FX’s most expensive series to date.

The series, starring Sanada, Anna Sawai and Cosmo Jarvis, became one of the most acclaimed TV series of 2024 with its spectacular scenes and taking the audience on a trip to feudal era of Japan centuries ago.