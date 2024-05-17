Pakistan’s likely squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, ARY News reported on Friday quoting sources.

The 15-member squad, led by skipper Babar Azam, includes five fast bowlers, four all-rounders, three wicket-keepers, two batsmen and a spinner.

Sources said that pacer Haris Rauf has also been included in the Pakistan squad after recovering from injury. Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Irfan Khan will travel with the team as reserves.

Pakistan’s likely squad for T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Reserves: Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali and Irfan Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB will officially announce the final squad after the first match of the T20I series against England on May 22.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set May 25 as the deadline for announcing a 15-member World Cup squad.

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule:

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal