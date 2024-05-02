Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan announce squad for England, Ireland series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming England and Ireland series, which notably includes bowler Hasan Ali, and excludes pacer Zaman Khan, who was part of the recent series against New Zealand.

The men in Green will first face Ireland in a three-match series, followed by a four-match series against England.

The national selection committee has brought back Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha to the 18-player squad.

Meanwhile, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan didn’t make the final cut.

The squad will be reduced to 15 players for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I at Leeds on May 22 to meet the ICC’s 24 May deadline.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England series:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha.