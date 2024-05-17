Justice should not be swayed by personal preferences: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Friday asserted that justice should not be swayed by personal preferences or the judge’s mood, emphasising impartiality for the judiciary to function fairly, ARY News reported.

Taking to X, the Defence Minister warned that if justice is influenced, there will be “dishonesty and be considered a murder of justice”.

He also castigated PTI founder Imran Khan and his patron establishment and judiciary registered a “shameful dark chapter” in the country’s history. “When Imran Khan’s appeared before the court, it reminded of judiciary’s debt on [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Khawaja Asif emphasised that those who claim to uphold the rights of the PTI founder Imran Khan should also acknowledge the wrongs committed by the judiciary in the past.

The statement came days after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict a day ago after the completion of arguments.

In its short order today, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

However, Imran Khan will stay remain in jail as the PTI founder was currently facing trail in cipher and Nikkah cases.

According to Khosa, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged after he waved a cipher in Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazar. Today, after 45 years, the court ruled that the execution was unlawful.

Earlier, Khawaja Asif – while speaking on the NA floor – said that the body of Field Marshall Ayub Khan, who instituted the first martial law in the country, should also be exhumed and hanged as per Article 6 of the Constitution.