Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington join Knives Out 3 cast

Fleabag actor Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington were the latest to join the ensembled cast of Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man.

The movie is set to release in 2025 and will see Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc along with the new additions including Challengers actor Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny.

Andrew Scott touched new heights of fame following his portrayal of Hot Priest on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series Fleabag.

He later showcased his acting skills in All of Us Strangers and Netflix’s adaptation of Ripley.

Kerry Washington is famous for playing the role of Olivia Pope in the ABC drama Scandal along with her appearance in Little Fires Everywhere, Ray, and Django Unchained.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the plot and details of Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man have been kept in secret, however, Daniel Craig has teased that the movie will see Blanc trying to solve “most dangerous case yet.”

The first Knives Out movie released in 2019 was a massive hit grossing $312 million against a $40 million budget.

Netflix then bought the rights to the murder mystery series for more than $450 million and debuted the sequel, Glass Onion in 2022.

On May 24, director Rian Johnson confirmed the title and the release date of the third Knives Out movie in a teaser posted to X.

“In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed,” narrates Daniel Craig in the teaser.