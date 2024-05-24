Knives Out’s third movie Wake Up Dead Man set for 2025 release

The third installment of Knives Out titled Wake Up Dead Man is set to release in 2025 with Daniel Craig reprising his role of Benoit Blanc.

Director Rian Johnson confirmed the title and the release date of the movie in a teaser posted to X on Friday.

“In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed,” narrates Daniel Craig in the teaser.

The first two titles of the murder mystery franchise, 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion were well received by the fans.

Netflix will distribute Wake Up Dead Man that would see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc solving another murder mystery, after Johnson signed a two-sequel deal with the streaming worth $450 million.

Lionsgate distributed the first film of Knives Out which grossing $312 million at the global box office, however, Netflix went on with a limited theatrical release with Glass Onion which generated $13 million before its launch on streamer.

Read more: ‘Offer is on the table…’: THIS British hunk chosen as new James Bond

Meanwhile, Johnson is working on Looper and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi along with season 2 of his mystery series Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne.

It is pertinent to mention that Daniel Craig’s five-film tenure as the 007 agent came to an end with ‘No Time To Die’ (2021).