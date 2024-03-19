‘Offer is on the table…’: THIS British hunk chosen as new James Bond

After long waiting and speculations, makers finally have a name of an actor, who will replace Daniel Craig as the 007 agent in the new ‘James Bond’ movie.

As per the recent developments in the James Bond hunt, English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for essaying Marvel’s character Pietro Maximoff in ‘Avengers’, has been formally offered to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig as the British agent in a tuxedo.

Reportedly, the offer is on the table with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has not accepted it yet but will sign the contract soon, with the delayed film scheduled to go on the floors later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnson)

Quoting a source close to the production, a British tabloid exclusively reported, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement,” the person added.

Notably, Johnson’s name first popped up in May last year as a favourite to replace Craig in the coveted role, when it was reported that he impressed the Bond boss Barbara Broccoli with his screen test at the Pinewood Studios. “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him,” an insider had confirmed.

When asked about the speculations last week, the ‘Kraven the Hunter’ star said, “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

Pertinent to mention here that Daniel Craig’s five-film tenure as the 007 agent came to an end with ‘No Time To Die’ (2021).

