Andrew shared UK trade files with Epstein, emails indicate

LONDON: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, shared official British trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, leaking information to the late sex offender from his role as a government envoy, emails appear to show.

The former prince, 65, has faced years of scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein, a relationship that has cost him his role in the royal family, titles and home. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing and not responded to requests for comment since the latest release of Epstein files.

In the latest batch of files released in the United States, emails appear to show that Andrew forwarded to Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other places, which he had been sent in relation to a trip he made in an official capacity.

The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Monday asking whether they would open an investigation into Andrew’s sharing of information.

Trade envoys are usually barred from sharing sensitive or commercial documents under confidentiality rules.

Over the last 10 days, revelations from the Epstein files have engulfed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the biggest crisis of his premiership, after he appointed an acquaintance of Epstein, Peter Mandelson, as ambassador to the US.

Like Andrew, it appears that Mandelson also shared sensitive government files from 2009 and 2010 with Epstein and police are investigating claims of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police said last week they were reviewing a new allegation against Andrew involving a woman being taken to an address in Windsor in light of the latest Epstein files.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, was forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019 and, last October, Charles removed his title of prince. Andrew was moved out of his royal mansion last week.

William and Kate ‘deeply concerned’

Prince William and his wife Kate said on Monday they were deeply concerned by the revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files amid further damning disclosures about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

While Charles and his wife Camilla said in October that their thoughts and sympathies were with the victims and survivors of abuse, Monday’s comment by the Prince and Princess of Wales is the most pointed message so far delivered by the royal family on the Epstein scandal.

“I can confirm the prince and princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations,” a spokesperson for William and Kate told reporters ahead of the prince’s arrival in Riyadh for a high-profile trip. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”