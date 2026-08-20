Google is bringing Android 17’s per-app memory limits to more devices, which lets the operating system better manage how apps use RAM. The goal is to stop a demanding app from making your whole phone slow down.

The feature was first introduced on Pixel phones, but Google says it will roll out to more Android devices over the coming year. The new limits will apply to phones with at least 4 GB of RAM, extending to high-end models with more than 16 GB.

If an app exceeds Android’s memory limit, the system may relocate some of the app’s data to compressed memory. This allows the app to continue running but reduces its RAM usage. However, this process can slow the app down because the phone must perform additional processing to handle compression.

If the problem persists and the app continues to use too much memory, Android may eventually close it to protect the rest of the system.

For users, this change should mean that one poorly optimized or demanding app is less likely to slow down the whole phone. People with entry-level devices that have less RAM may notice the biggest difference, especially as high-RAM phones become more expensive.

Google is urging developers to keep their apps within the new memory guidelines. If developers follow these recommendations, most users should not notice any difference in how their apps run. The main goal is to keep Android running smoothly, whether people are switching between apps, playing games, or using AI-powered features.

There is a potential downside for some users. Apps that require a lot of memory could run more slowly or be closed by the system if they are not well optimized. To address this, Google is equipping developers with new tools to find and fix memory issues.

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In summary, Android 17 is taking a firmer approach with apps that use excessive amounts of RAM. Instead of allowing one demanding app to slow down the entire device, the system will now limit its memory use and close it if necessary.

One key point to note is that the source you shared does not back the claim that increasing RAM prices lead to more low-RAM devices. If you wish to include this idea, consider adding supporting sources or phrasing it more cautiously.