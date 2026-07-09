Android receives Google Photos floating design after iOS debut

Google has redesigned the bottom navigation bar in Google Photos for Android, changing it into a sleek, pill-shaped floating element.

Although this appears to be a minor update, separating the bar from the bottom edge allows users to view the content behind it without obstruction.

This new layout provides a clear view of what’s behind the navigation tools. The updated floating bar now features tabs for Photos, Collections, and Create.

To the right, a circular icon contains Gemini’s AI-driven “Ask Photos” feature, which allows users to search their photo libraries with natural language and answer questions about image content.

For example, users might ask to view all photos taken at Disney World or to have the AI select the best shots from a recent trip.

Additionally, a secondary floating pill appears at the top of the screen when users scroll slowly through the main Photos tab. This dynamic indicator shows the exact date and time the visible images were captured.

For those who prefer a more traditional layout, the app offers a toggle in the three-dot menu to “Show dates in grid.” This option embeds the dates directly into the gallery view, eliminating the need to scroll to see the timeline.

The floating bottom bar design is not innovative; it already appears in Google Finance and Google Chat apps. Notably, iPhone users have had access to this Google Photos interface since February.

Google often tests redesigned user interfaces on iOS first, giving Apple device users a nearly five-month lead on this visual update.

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Android users can expect to see this interface change in Google Photos version 7.82 after a server-side rollout. To confirm your current version, go to your device settings, open the app list, and check the Google Photos application info.

If your device is on version 7.82 but the floating bar isn’t visible, try force-stopping the app and reopening it to prompt the update.