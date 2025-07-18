Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife Megan drops his name

The wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has reportedly dropped his name after he was caught hugging his HR officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert.

Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, was caught hugging Cabot during Coldplay’s Wednesday night concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

The internet exploded when Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin’s kiss cam caught the two getting a little too close.

Andy Byron was seen having his arms wrapped around Kristin Cabot, however, the duo panicked as soon as they realised they were being recorded on Coldplay’s kiss cam.

As the Astronomer CEO hid behind a barrier, Cabot buried her face in her hands.

Oblivious to the situation, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin playfully said, “Oh what either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” as the crowd burst into laughter.

Footage of their reaction exploded on the internet and has amassed over 45 million views on TikTok and millions more across other platforms.

Read more: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Fake Apology Sparks Outrage

While the two have not officially addressed the controversy surrounding their outing, his wife has reportedly dropped his name.

As per a report by Newsweek, Megan Kerrigan Byron removed her last name and then deleted her Facebook account after rumours about her husband’s cheating emerged.

The publication shared a screenshot of a Facebook account, reportedly belonging to Megan Kerrigan Byron.

According to the report, Megan Kerrigan dropped ‘Byron’ as her last name and then deleted the account altogether.

Reports said that Andy Byron has also deleted his LinkedIn profile.

While the Astronomer CEO remains married, Kristin Cabot reportedly finalised her divorce from Kenneth Thornby in 2022.