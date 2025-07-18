Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot affair sparks ‘The Office’ comparison

The viral Coldplay concert moment, of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot, has drawn comparisons to the on-screen couple from ‘The Office’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The scandalous romance of tech company Astronomer’s married CEO, Andy Byron, with its Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, caught red-handed on Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s ‘kiss cam’ has sparked a meme fest on social media, in addition to the comparisons with the iconic couple, Michael Scott and Holly Flax, from American sitcom ‘The Office’.

For the unversed, the extramarital affair unfolded during a recent Coldplay concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, when Martin was interacting with the audience using a kiss cam, and it zoomed in on Byron and Cabot, with the former’s hands wrapped around his employee.

Noticed immediately by Martin as well as the crowd, the singer teased the couple, saying, “Oh, look at these two.”

However, in a flash response to being seen by the entire stadium, Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands. “Oh, what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Martin furthered.

I’m going to tell my kids this is Michael Scott and Holly Flax from The Office. pic.twitter.com/cYjCmTiFoO — Dustin Bowen (@dbowen7) July 18, 2025

The footage of the awkward moment was soon flooded across social platforms, capturing the attention of memers and netizens.

While mostly social users enjoyed a good laugh and cracked jokes on the awkwardness of the viral moment, others couldn’t help but notice the similarity of the situation to Michael Scott and Holly Flax, a boss and an HR rep’s romance, in ‘The Office’.

Also Read: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron described Kristin Cabot as ‘exceptional’