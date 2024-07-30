Aneesha Altaf  bids farewell to Hareem, ‘Khudsar’

Rising actor Aneesha Altaf bid farewell to her much-loved character Hareem, hours after the final episode of her serial ‘Khudsar’ aired on Monday. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Aneesha Altaf said goodbye to her latest on-screen character Hareem of ‘Khudsar’, expressing her gratitude towards all the love from the audience, for her work.

With a BTS reel of the shoot, featuring several co-stars, she captioned, “Goodbye to Khudsar drama.”

“Playing Hareem has been an amazing journey, and I am so grateful for every moment. A heartfelt thank you to all the viewers for the love and support. All of you have made this experience extraordinary. Here is to all the memories we have created together,” she added and thanked the makers, channel and her co-stars.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and praising comments for her on-screen performance.

Notably, Altaf essayed Hareem, the younger and only sister of the main protagonist, Zeeshan, essayed by Humayoun Ashraf in ‘Khudsar’.

Apart from Altaf, the ensemble cast of the serial featured the likes of Zubab Rana, Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf, Rizwan Ali Jaffri, Arslan Khan, Rahat Ghani, Yashmeera Jan and Imran Aslam among others.

The story of the play was written by Asma Sayani, whereas, Syed Faisal Bukhari & Syed Ali Bukhari co-directed it.

