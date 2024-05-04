Rahat Ghani, Arslan Khan’s reel from ‘Khudsar’ set goes viral!

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post, actors Rahat Ghani and Arslan Khan entertained their thousands of followers with a new reel, from the sets of their new project ‘Khudsar’.

“Soniya & Daim,” wrote the ‘Adawat’ actor in the caption of the video. The clip sees Ghani convincing her reel beau Khan, to stay away from other girls, while he, with an evil smile, plans to tell her that she is the ‘other girl’ in the scenario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaHaT GhaNi (@rahatghani3)

The now-viral video has been played by more than half a million users of the social platform on their accounts, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments. Khan’s wife, Hira also dropped a comment on the post, praising the co-stars.

Notably, Rahat Ghani and Arslan Khan essays Soniya and Daim respectively in Syed Faisal and Syed Ali Bukhari’s directorial ‘Khudsar’, headlined by budding actors Sehar Afzal and Rizwan Ali Jaffri, along with Zubab Rana and Humayoun Ashraf. The story of the play is written by Asma Sayani.