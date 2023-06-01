33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

ANF foils drug smuggling attempt at Lahore Airport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a drug smuggling bid, arrested an individual swallowed capsules filled with drugs from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) has launched a countrywide operation against drug trafficking.

The spokesman stated that, as many as four hashish-filled capsules have been recovered from the stomach of an accused at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

READ: Maritime, Customs foils attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs2bn

In another operation, a suspect was arrested at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, who was trying to smuggle 1.24 kilogram of ice. The arrested individual had concealed the smuggled ice in three jam bottles.

The spokesperson further stated that the cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act, meanwhile, further investigations are underway.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.